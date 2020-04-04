What you need to know
- Tim Cook will deliver Ohio State University's commencement address.
- The spring commencement will be hosted virtually and live-streamed.
- According to the university's president, they do plan to eventually host an in-person event.
Like many colleges, Ohio State University has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic by taking measures to protect its staff and its students. One of the things that the university has decided to do is move forward with its spring commencement, but in a unique way.
The university announced in a blog post today that their spring commencement will be held virtually and live-streamed. The stream will occur on Sunday, May 3th, according to Ohio State President Michael V. Drake.
"We are so proud of everything you have accomplished -- and how you have stepped up and remained strong during this time of uncertainty ... Just as you were headed into the home stretch and looking forward to walking across the field in Ohio Stadium on May 3, the world changed for you and for all of us. But you adapted and persevered ... While we will not be able to link arms in Ohio Stadium right now, we will recognize your achievements virtually with your families and friends as we confer your degrees."
The university president also announced that the commencement address would be delivered by Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.
"I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker ... We are grateful for Mr. Cook's participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate the future."
Apple has a unique partnership with Ohio State University through its Digital Flagship initiative. The partnership "supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community."
Additional details of the virtual commencement are said to be released in the coming weeks.
We review LAUT's stylish and protective POP sleeve for MacBook Pro
Need to keep your MacBook Pro safe while on-the-go? This soft, colorful neoprene sleeve with a fluffy interior keeps your MacBook safe and snug.
[Updated] It's not just you, Apple News is down right now
Apple News is down right now, and it looks like a global issue!
Apple Stores in the US might not reopen until May amid coronavirus pandemic
If you were hoping for your local Apple Store to reopen, you might be in for a little wait.
Don't use Zoom if you can avoid it; here are some great alternatives.
Zoom may be a popular video conferencing app, but if you've paid attention to the news lately, you'll know that has a ton of security issues — so how about something different?