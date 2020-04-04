Like many colleges, Ohio State University has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic by taking measures to protect its staff and its students. One of the things that the university has decided to do is move forward with its spring commencement, but in a unique way.

The university announced in a blog post today that their spring commencement will be held virtually and live-streamed. The stream will occur on Sunday, May 3th, according to Ohio State President Michael V. Drake.

"We are so proud of everything you have accomplished -- and how you have stepped up and remained strong during this time of uncertainty ... Just as you were headed into the home stretch and looking forward to walking across the field in Ohio Stadium on May 3, the world changed for you and for all of us. But you adapted and persevered ... While we will not be able to link arms in Ohio Stadium right now, we will recognize your achievements virtually with your families and friends as we confer your degrees."

The university president also announced that the commencement address would be delivered by Apple's CEO, Tim Cook.

"I am delighted to welcome Tim Cook as our spring commencement speaker ... We are grateful for Mr. Cook's participation in this important tradition and know his unique insights will guide Buckeyes as they continue to innovate the future."

Apple has a unique partnership with Ohio State University through its Digital Flagship initiative. The partnership "supports educational innovation for students and economic development opportunities for the community."

Additional details of the virtual commencement are said to be released in the coming weeks.