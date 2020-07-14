A report states that Tim Cook will join other business leaders to help as the White House launches its new 'Find Something New' campaign.

According to Bloomberg:

Apple Inc. Chief Executive Tim Cook and IBM Corp. Chairman Ginni Rometty will launch a "Find Something New" campaign with the White House on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to retrain or seek new job opportunities. The campaign, backed by The Ad Council and a coalition of business supporters, will tout education and training opportunities for students and adults across the U.S. as the pandemic has left millions out of work and as Congress prepares for negotiations on a new round of aid."

According to the report, Tim Cook will join Ginni Rometty of IBN and President Trump's senior aide and daughter, Ivanka Trump in a virtual roundtable event today, July 14.

In a written statement announcing the initiative, Cook said:

"Now more than ever, we need to ensure that everyone has the tools they need to succeed and seize new opportunities. To invest in our future, we have to invest in people, in education and the many paths to a well-paying job or starting a new business."

Ivanka Trump said that there "has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds" to be aware of "the multiple pathways to careers success."