What you need to know
- Apple is holding a company-wide meeting for its employees.
- It will be led by CEO Tim Cook.
- Employees can submit questions and share experiences about the disruption they face.
A report has revealed that Apple is planning to host a company-wide meeting with its employees so that they can ask questions and share stories regarding disruption caused by coronavirus.
Apple Inc. is organizing a company-wide virtual meeting for later this month to allow employees to ask questions of the executive team led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.
The company sent a note to employees advising them of the plan on Wednesday in the U.S., which Bloomberg News has reviewed. It asked that questions be submitted by end of day on Saturday and also encouraged workers to share their experiences of working through the disruption to daily life that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.
Employees will have the chance to ask questions and also share their experience of working through the disruption. The report notes that Apple has adopted measures to try and ease the situation, in particular regarding parents whose children cannot attend school. A note to employees from Deirdre O'Brien, SVP of Retail and People stated it was working on options for parents to get support and flexibility in their schedules, as well as encouraging employees to be open about the challenge of homeschooling their children whilst working.
Beyond its own walls, Apple is aiding the government in securing protective masks through its supply chain and has even built its own custom face shield.
