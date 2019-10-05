Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Steve Jobs, on the 8th anniversary of his passing.
In a simple but moving tribute, Cook took to Twitter this morning to honor the co-founder and former CEO of Apple.
“The most precious resource we all have is time.” - SJ. Remembering you always. pic.twitter.com/nsUUiFzZnz— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2019
Cook in his tribute quotes Jobs' own words, the full quote says:
"My favorite things in life don't cost any money. It's really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time."
Steve Jobs stepped down as CEO of Apple in August of 2011, and sadly passed away on 5 October 2011 at his home in California.
