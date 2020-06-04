Apple CEO Tim Cook has posted an open letter to Apple's website titled 'Speaking up on racism'.

The letter states:

Right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism. That painful past is still present today — not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate toll of disease on Black and Brown communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and the educations our children receive.

Cook goes on to highlight that whilst laws have changed, reality shows that "their protections are still not universally applied." He further touched on Apple's missions, and how Apple has "always drawn strength from diversity". He goes on to so "but we must do more", and committed Apple to work on providing resources and supplies to underserved school systems, fighting environmental injustice, and donating to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative. He concluded by saying:

This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd's death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a "normal" future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

You can read the full letter here.

Earlier this week, billionaire investor Vinod Khosla called on Tim Cook to speak out against President Trump, saying memos to employees were "easy."