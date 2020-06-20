Tim Cook has given a rare interview with CBS Sunday Morning, set to air on June 21.

CBS shared a preview of the interview in an article covering Tim Cook's discussion of civil rights, the president and the Supreme Court ruling on discrimination based on sexual orientation. From the report:

Apple's top executive Tim Cook, who six years ago became the first Fortune 500 CEO to come out as gay, is "incredibly grateful" for the Supreme Court decision this week making it illegal for companies to discriminate based on someone's sexual orientation, he said in an interview with John Dickerson for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, June 21.

Cook said the Supreme court ruling was "one more brick in the wall" of America's journey to equality. When questioned about whether or not he brought up civil rights issues with the President, Cook said:

"Of course I do. And on that issue, my mind, as I said before, all roads lead to equality. … I believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It's basically that simple. And that we start life on this equal footing and then the people that work hard can get ahead and those sorts of things. But we should start life on an equal footing. And I long for that day."

Cook also spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic, the iPhone, and the death of George Floyd, about which he said: "I think fundamentally this one will change the world."

You can read the full interview here. The interview will air at 9 am ET on Sunday, June 21 on CBS.