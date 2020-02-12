Tim Cook Black History MonthSource: Tim Cook

Every February is Black History Month and Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to commemorate February 2020's remembrance. Cook shared a photo of a visit to his home state of Alabama.

Cook grew up in Alabama and the photo shows him stood in front of an iconic civil rights movement monument. In the photo, he can be seen reading the text of the "Foot Soldier" monument.

Cook often uses Twitter to raise awareness of issues and causes that are close to his heart. He has often spoken of Martin Luther King Jr. and even has a photo of the icon in his office at Apple.