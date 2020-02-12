What you need to know
- February is Black History Month.
- Tim Cook has tweeted his support.
- He shared a photo from his home state of Alabama.
Every February is Black History Month and Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to commemorate February 2020's remembrance. Cook shared a photo of a visit to his home state of Alabama.
Cook grew up in Alabama and the photo shows him stood in front of an iconic civil rights movement monument. In the photo, he can be seen reading the text of the "Foot Soldier" monument.
This #BlackHistoryMonth we honor the generations of women and men who had the courage and determination to push for a better, more equal world — and we stand alongside those still marching today. pic.twitter.com/n0yEiZ9Zlm— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 11, 2020
Cook often uses Twitter to raise awareness of issues and causes that are close to his heart. He has often spoken of Martin Luther King Jr. and even has a photo of the icon in his office at Apple.
