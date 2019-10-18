Apple CEO Tim Cook has tweeted in support of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. In a tweet posted yesterday Cook said:

Immigrants make this country stronger and our economy more dynamic. As a first step toward needed comprehensive reform, I urge the Senate to move quickly to pass the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act. The contributions of these workers are critical to America’s future.

According to congress.gov, the bill is an act "To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the per-country numerical limitation for employment-based immigrants, to increase the per-country numerical limitation for family-sponsored immigrants, and for other purposes."

Tim Cook has previously gained plaudits for being outspoken on several key political issues including immigration and the environment, often expressing views contrary to that of the current administration. More surprisingly, Cook has done this whilst seemingly maintaining the favor, and the ear, of President Donald Trump.

This latest bill directly affects Apple. As CNBC notes: