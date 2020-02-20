What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook posted to his personal Weibo account.
- He said that Apple has doubled its donation to help with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Local factories are still ramping back up.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Chinese social media service Weibo to reiterate the company's intent to support Chinese communities as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
The message was posted on February 20, from an iPhone 11 Pro Max no less. The post was first spotted by the team at 9to5Mac.
Apple has already doubled its donation to help with the ongoing outbreak and it continues to re-open its local Apple Stores as things slowly begin to return to normal. Foxconn factories continue to ramp up production, although it will likely be some time before things are running at full pelt once again.
