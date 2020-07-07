An official date of July 27 has been set to hear the testimony of Tim Cook and other tech CEOs before a House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee.

Last week it emerged that Tim Cook had agreed to testify alongside Google's Sundar Pichai, Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. It was thought that Tim Cook was the last CEO to agree, and understood that the remaining three had only agreed to testify if all four were present.

Now an official press release has set a date for the hearing:

n Monday, July 27th at 12:00PM ET, the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a hearing with the CEOs of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google, who will testify as part of the Committee's ongoing investigation of competition in the digital marketplace. Under current House Rules, witnesses and Members are allowed to appear virtually. Further details regarding hearing format to be announced.

A joint statement from the chairs of both the House Judiciary Committee and the Antitrust Subcommittee stated:

"Since last June, the Subcommittee has been investigating the dominance of a small number of digital platforms and the adequacy of existing antitrust laws and enforcement. Given the central role these corporations play in the lives of the American people, it is critical that their CEOs are forthcoming. As we have said from the start, their testimony is essential for us to complete this investigation."

The hearing will be live-streamed from Washington, and the official title of the hearing is "Online Platforms and Market Power, Part 6: Examining the Dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Apple."