Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to remember Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died nine years ago today.

Jobs died at the age of 56 on October 5 2011 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again.” — Maya Angelou. You’re always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day. pic.twitter.com/X85bjObkPK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2020

The role Steve Jobs played in creating the Apple we know today should not be downplayed and Apple remembers him every time it invites members of the press to the Steve Jobs Theater – as it would normally be doing this month for an iPhone announcement.