What you need to know
- Apple's Tim Cook has tweeted in remembrance of Steve Jobs.
- Jobs died nine years ago today.
- Cook quoted Maya Angelou.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to remember Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died nine years ago today.
Jobs died at the age of 56 on October 5 2011 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
The role Steve Jobs played in creating the Apple we know today should not be downplayed and Apple remembers him every time it invites members of the press to the Steve Jobs Theater – as it would normally be doing this month for an iPhone announcement.
Apple often also replaces the apple.com front page with an image of Jobs, although that hasn't happened so far today.
