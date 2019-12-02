Apple CEO Tim Cook has joined Google CEO Sundar Pichai and others in signing a letter (via MacRumors) asking the Trumo administration to keep the United States as part of the Paris Agreement.

The agreement aims to fight climate change by preventing the global temperature from rising more than 2 degrees celcius obove pre-industrial levels. After joining the agreement in 2015, the United States is currently in the process of exiting at the request of the current Trump administration.

However, Cook and his contemporaries have written to the White House arguing that the decision should be reversed. Not only because it's good for the climate, but also bevause it could boost the United States economy.