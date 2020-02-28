Tim Cook has told Fox Business he is "very optimistic" China is getting the coronavirus under control.

In an interview he said:

"It feels to me that China is getting the coronavirus under control. I mean, if you look at the numbers, they're coming down day by day by day. So I'm very optimistic there."

Whilst numbers in China are in decline, several other countries are witnessing outbreaks, in particular Italy and Iran.

Shareholders expected Apple to address concerns about the outbreak at its shareholder meeting on February 26, however it was mentioned only in passing, and no questions about it were selected for the Q & A.

Recent reports have suggested that the outbreak has cast doubt on whether Apple can deliver the iPhone 12 in time for September, with manufacturing delays causing shortages that could last until April.

Apple has previously stated that it will not meet its Q2 earnings guidance as a result of the outbreak. Apple cited constrained iPhone supply and reduced demand for products in China. Apple was forced to close its entire China operation due to the outbreak, and 8 of its retail stores remain closed one month later.

Just yesterday, popular Ndemic game Plague Inc. was removed from the China App Store, after the developers were told the game included content illegal in China. No doubt, the timing of the removal is probably not a coincidence.