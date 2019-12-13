What you need to know
- Tim Cook is currently touring Asia.
- He's already visited Japan and Singapore.
- Cook is sharing his journey on Twitter.
Apple CEO Tim Cook continues his tour of Asia, this time stopping off in Thailand to meet developers, food bloggers, and WWDC scholarship winners.
Once in Thailand Cook's first stop was at a temple.
สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
He later went to visit students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are learning science using Everyone Can Create. After that it was off to meet Thailand's WWDC scholarship winners.
It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand’s WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning! pic.twitter.com/gAqcAgS5wj— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
Cook also met developers who are using Swift Playgrounds at Apple IconSiam before having dinner with a pair of food bloggers in Bangkok.
Thanks to @YodWongnai and food bloggers Yota and Jira for showing me some of Bangkok’s best street food. Jay Fai’s reputation is well deserved — the crab omelette was amazing! Five stars on @Wongnai from me! #อร่อยมาก pic.twitter.com/MODfFV16qJ— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
I'm sure that Cook will continue to share his trip throughout Asia, sharing details about the people he meets and how they're using Apple hardware and software to get things done and enrich their lives.
