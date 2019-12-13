Tim Cook in BangkokSource: Tim Cook / Apple

What you need to know

  • Tim Cook is currently touring Asia.
  • He's already visited Japan and Singapore.
  • Cook is sharing his journey on Twitter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook continues his tour of Asia, this time stopping off in Thailand to meet developers, food bloggers, and WWDC scholarship winners.

Once in Thailand Cook's first stop was at a temple.

He later went to visit students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are learning science using Everyone Can Create. After that it was off to meet Thailand's WWDC scholarship winners.

Cook also met developers who are using Swift Playgrounds at Apple IconSiam before having dinner with a pair of food bloggers in Bangkok.

I'm sure that Cook will continue to share his trip throughout Asia, sharing details about the people he meets and how they're using Apple hardware and software to get things done and enrich their lives.