When you run a company the size and wealth of Apple, making sure you keep presidents on-side is an important part of the job. The Wall Street Journal has a new report out which looks into how the relationship between Apple CEO Tim Cook and President Trump works.

Cook has been able to elicit praise from Trump while also being critical of policy, something that not many other business leaders have been able to pull off. The report looks into the "unlikely" relationship between the two.

The report does highlight that there were concerns within Apple that Trump would have an issue with the amount of business Apple does in China. Its products are largely made there, just like many technology companies.