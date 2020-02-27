If you wanted to design a television remote that looks great, you'd design the Apple TV Siri Remote. But only if you've never actually used a remote control before. Alas, we're stuck with it, but the controller itself isn't the biggest issue. It's the fact that I lose it every 46 seconds. It's just too small, too thin, and too impossible to find. But that needn't be the case.

As usual, Reddit has the answer. This time it's a user who 3D printed a remote holder. Even better, it's in the shape of an Apple logo.

Check it out!