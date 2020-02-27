Apple TVSource: iMore

  • The Apple TV Siri Remote looks great.
  • But it's rubbish to use and ridiculously to lose.
  • This 3D printed holder fixes that.

If you wanted to design a television remote that looks great, you'd design the Apple TV Siri Remote. But only if you've never actually used a remote control before. Alas, we're stuck with it, but the controller itself isn't the biggest issue. It's the fact that I lose it every 46 seconds. It's just too small, too thin, and too impossible to find. But that needn't be the case.

As usual, Reddit has the answer. This time it's a user who 3D printed a remote holder. Even better, it's in the shape of an Apple logo.

Check it out!

Siri Remote 3d Printed StandSource: u/Nestramutat

Genius, right? What's more, you can make it yourself. So long as you have a 3D printer, of course!

Siri Remote Holder Apple LogoSource: u/Nestramutat

When new Siri Remotes cost $59 apiece, I might finally have an excuse to pick up a 3D printer.

