While Apple's TV set-top box is best known for delivering all of your shows, movies, music, and games to your big screen, it also plays a vital role for HomeKit smart homes. With one of the best Apple TV boxes in your home, you can experience everything that HomeKit has to offer: scheduling, scenes, automation, advanced camera features, and so much more with HomeKit hub capabilities.
With Amazon's biggest shopping day in full swing, there has never been a better time to build the smart home of your dreams with the best Prime Day Apple TV deals. Not only can you score an Apple TV 4K for under $100, but you can also pick up some excellent HomeKit accessories at record lows. So if you just picked up your first Apple TV or if you want to expand your automated empire, here are the best ways to turn your Apple TV into a smart home hub for less on Prime Day.
Apple TV 4K 32GB | $80 off at Walmart
The Apple TV unlocks remote access, automation, and so much more by acting as a smart home hub for your HomeKit accessories. If you want to take your smart home to the next level, you need an Apple TV — and there is no better time to pick one up, thanks to Prime Day.
eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit | 32% off at Amazon
eufy's two-camera security kit is the perfect companion for the Apple TV with the ability to view all of the action in and around your home on the big screen. The eufyCam 2C — one of our picks for the best HomeKit cameras, streams and records video in 1080p HD resolution, sports IP67 weather-resistance, and features color night vision thanks to an integrated floodlight.
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control | 20% off at Amazon
When you are in the zone binge-watching your favorite shows, nothing is worse than having everything interrupted for something as simple as adjusting your thermostat. ecobee's SmartThermostat with Voice Control is hands-down the best HomeKit thermostat on the market. The ecobee thermostat allows you to make adjustments right from the comforts of your couch via the Apple TV's Siri Remote, so you won't miss a moment when you need to cool down your home.
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | 35% off at Amazon
With a HomeKit Secure Router, you can set network restrictions on HomeKit accessories, so you can rest assured knowing that nothing nefarious is going on behind the scenes. In addition, the eero 6 dual-band mesh system blankets your home in wireless goodness, covering homes up to 5,000 square feet with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard along with HomeKit Secure Router features.
Meross Smart Plug Mini (2-Pack) | $7.41 off at Amazon
Smart plugs are a smart home essential, with the convenient ability to turn older devices like fans, coffee makers, and more instantly smart. With the Apple TV in the picture, you can also take advantage of HomeKit automation and remote access. On sale for under $20, the Meross Smart Plug Mini two-pack is quite the bargain with a lower price than a single HomeKit plug from the more prominent brands.
Leviton D26HD-2RW Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer (2nd Gen) | 20% off at Amazon
Movie nights and the Apple TV go hand-in-hand, but depending on your home theater setup, getting everything just right can be annoying. With an Apple TV as your HomeKit hub, you can make your next movie night hassle-free by creating a scene that dims the lights via this Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer, closes the shades, and switches the TV to the proper input, all with the Siri remote.
August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock | 28% off at Amazon
If you want one of the best HomeKit door locks like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock, you need an Apple TV to unlock its full potential. The Apple TV allows you to monitor your lock through the Home app or Siri and iOS notifications with remote access from anywhere in the world. Of course, you can control your lock, too, including locking it with a tap at night right from your bed.
Regardless of your home theater needs, adding an Apple TV to your home is a no-brainer if you already have — or plan to add, HomeKit smart accessories in the future. The Apple TV provides the foundation for HomeKit by acting as a hub for all of your accessories, enabling powerful automation capabilities, remote access, and advanced features like HomeKit Secure Video.
At just under $100, the Apple TV 4K is one of the best Prime Day Apple TV deals that we have ever seen. Are you on the lookout for even more savings? Then check out our guide to the best Prime Day deals for tech and more.
