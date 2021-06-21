While Apple's TV set-top box is best known for delivering all of your shows, movies, music, and games to your big screen, it also plays a vital role for HomeKit smart homes. With one of the best Apple TV boxes in your home, you can experience everything that HomeKit has to offer: scheduling, scenes, automation, advanced camera features, and so much more with HomeKit hub capabilities.

With Amazon's biggest shopping day in full swing, there has never been a better time to build the smart home of your dreams with the best Prime Day Apple TV deals. Not only can you score an Apple TV 4K for under $100, but you can also pick up some excellent HomeKit accessories at record lows. So if you just picked up your first Apple TV or if you want to expand your automated empire, here are the best ways to turn your Apple TV into a smart home hub for less on Prime Day.