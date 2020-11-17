Have you ever found yourself traveling on a plane and wanting to enjoy the inflight entertainment, but you only have Bluetooth headphones and don't want to pay for those cheap earbuds the airline offers? Yeah, me too. But if you have TwelveSouth's AirFly Classic Wireless Transmitter/Receiver, then this wouldn't be an issue. Right now, you can snag them for super cheap on Amazon — just $25.65, which is 43% off the normal $44.99 price tag.

I know I'm not the only one where that situation has come up. I'm on a plane, and I want to be able to hear the audio on the movie playing on the tiny screen in front of me, but I only use Bluetooth earbuds and headphones. I mean, who carries wired ones these days anyway? But I refuse to pay $5 for some cheap-o earbuds that the airline offers, which probably will just stop working after a few uses anyways. Those are the times when I wish I had the TwelveSouth AirFly Classic with me (though who knows when we can travel normally again).

Another situation is using my AirPods Pro or Razer Kraken BT Kitty Edition with my Nintendo Switch, which only has a standard headphone jack, and no Bluetooth connectivity. With the TwelveSouth AirFly Classic, you won't have to worry about the inability to use your favorite Bluetooth headphones with your Switch, inflight entertainment, and more. The AirFly Classic plugs into a device's standard audio jack, and acts as a Bluetooth transmitter and receiver. You'll have to pair your headphones or earbuds with the AirFly Classic first, and then plug the AirFly Pro into your device.

The AirFly Classic is the original AirFly, but TwelveSouth does have the upgraded AirFly Pro also available with more robust features. If you're curious about the AirFly Pro, Lory Gil gave it a favorable review. But if you just need the basic feature of using your Bluetooth earbuds or headphones with a device that lacks wireless capabilities, the AirFly Classic is more than enough, especially at this sale price!

Black Friday is fast approaching, so there will be plenty more deals available in the coming days. If you're looking for more Apple Black Friday deals, stay tuned! We'll be updating around the clock to get you the best deals.