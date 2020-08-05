Time flies when you're having fun, people familiar with the matter say. And it turns out time flies just as quickly when we're buying things from the Apple Store app on our iPhones and iPads – we've been doing it for ten years already! Apple is celebrating by hiding some balloons inside its app, and you can find them right now.

The new Easter egg was spotted by Michael Steeber and he's even included a little video showing us what it looks like. You can try it out for yourself by searching for "10 years" inside the app as well.

🥳 Surprise! Hidden inside the Apple Store app is a new Easter egg that celebrates the app’s 10th anniversary. Search for “10 years” and watch the balloons appears. Tap each one to pop it. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/YsGdKP8r5L — Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) August 5, 2020

This isn't the first time Apple has done something like this. Every holiday season sees it add falling snow to the Apple Store as if to prove that there's still at least a little bit of whimsy left in the old dog.

Go on, give it a try. Everyone loves free balloons, right?