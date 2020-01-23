Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has hinted at a resolution to the Apple Maps Crimea controversy, after meeting with Apple VP Lisa Jackson at Davos.

Apple came under fire in November last year, after it emerged that it had made changes to Apple Maps to show that Crimea was a part of Russia, not the Ukraine.

At the time, Prystaiko blasted Apple on Twitter saying:

Let me explain in your terms, @Apple. Imagine you're crying out that your design & ideas, years of work & piece of your heart are stolen by your worst enemy but then smb ignorant doesn't give a damn about your pain. That's how it feels when you call #Crimea a [Russian Flag] land. Phones are great products. Seriously, though, @Apple, please, please, stick to high-tech and entertainment. Global politics is not your strong side. #CrimeaIsUkraine

Apple responded by stating that it had only made the change in order to comply with Russian law, but that it would take a "deeper look" at how it handled disputed borders in its services. It even faced calls from the European Parliament to reverse the decision in early December.

Now, Prystaiko has taken to Twitter to share that he has met with Lisa Jackson regarding the Ukraine market, discussing several topics. Importantly however he noted:

"...and some outstanding issues of a political nature are being resolved, too."

1/2 With @Apple Vice President @lisapjackson discussed the #Apple's next steps on UA market. Growing pool of loyal customers, creative IT class, improving business climate - all the ingredients for beneficial cooperation are in place. #Davos2020 #WEF20 pic.twitter.com/5RzhZkgzfc — Vadym Prystaiko (@VPrystaiko) January 22, 2020

Apple received a good deal of negative press at the time, and will likely be keen to put the affair to bed.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.