We're now exactly one month from the launch of HBO Max. And in what should be a fairly unsurprising announcement, WarnerMedia (the parent company of HBO and HBO Max) today announced that HBO Max will be available across the full suite of Apple devices.

That includes iPhones and iPads, as well as the two most current generations of Apple TV. (As was previously announced, the older models of Apple TV are losing access to the HBO app, but will still be able to watch HBO Max via AirPlay.) And presumably that means Mac computers, too.

And current subscribers of HBO — whether you're on HBO Now through the App Store, or HBO through Apple TV channels — will be automatically upgraded to HBO Max once it's available, for no extra charge. (New customers will be able to sign up directly in the Apple TV app.) That's not quite as much of a freebie as it might sound — it's basically part of HBO's unspoken strategy to move folks from the legacy HBO to HBO Max. Both have the same monthly subscription fee of $14.99, so it's not like Apple users are really getting anything extra here. It's all about making things as easy as possible.

"As we prepare for the launch of HBO Max, our focus remains on making it as widely available as possible for customers seeking out this best-in-class streaming experience," Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution, said in a press release. "The availability to HBO Max across Apple devices is a great addition to our distribution offering and will provide seamless access for millions of customers."

What's the difference between HBO and HBO Max? One is "just" HBO. But HBO Max also includes content from across the WarnerMedia family, including shows form TNT, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, Warner Brothers, TCM, and more.