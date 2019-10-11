Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He and other senior Chinese officials for about seven hours at the USTR's headquarters near the White House …

Negotiators could agree to low-level "early harvest" agreements on issues such as currencies and copyright protections, despite increased irritants between the world's two largest economies, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official briefed by both sides said earlier on Thursday.