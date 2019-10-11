What you need to know
- DIscussions on the US-China trade war continue.
- Apple will be watching closely with its products impacted by tariffs.
- There is optimism that future tariff increases could be delayed.
As US-China trade talks continue there is cause for optimism, according to a new report by Reuters.
As the sides duke it out there is hope that progress could be made and that there may be scope to delay the next round of tariff hikes. Reuters cites an unnamed US Chamber of Commerce member when it says that so-called low-level "early harvest" agreements could be reached.
Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up a first day of trade talks in more than two months on Thursday as business groups expressed optimism the two sides might be able to ease a 15-month trade war and delay a U.S. tariff hike scheduled for next week.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with Vice Premier Liu He and other senior Chinese officials for about seven hours at the USTR's headquarters near the White House …
Negotiators could agree to low-level "early harvest" agreements on issues such as currencies and copyright protections, despite increased irritants between the world's two largest economies, a U.S. Chamber of Commerce official briefed by both sides said earlier on Thursday.
9to5Mac points out that Apple will be very interested in the negotiations with its products already having been hit with tariffs. Those tariffs are set to increase next week with more to follow. If an agreement can be met and the increases delayed, Apple will be one of the many beneficiaries.
Apple and China find themselves in plenty of headlines this week, none of which are good. The company will be hoping for some good news on the Chinese front for a change.