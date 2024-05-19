Apple insider reveals where Vision Pro will launch next, and it's good news for the UK & Canada

Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote is just a few weeks away, and alongside a big push for AI features, Apple is widely expected to showcase where the Vision Pro is going to launch next.

The company's big bet on "Spatial Computing" remains a US-only product at the time of writing, although reports have suggested that Apple employees have received specialized training for when it launches internationally.

As we covered last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported on China being included in the next wave of Vision Pro markets, and he's since followed that up by noting that training has begun in "Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and China".

Now, he's posted on X (formerly Twitter) to suggest three additional regions "are in" for the first Vision Pro expansion.

Canada, UK and Singapore are in as well for first Apple Vision Pro expansion. https://t.co/NLlfIYdW74May 18, 2024

All expected Vision Pro international launch markets

The current lineup for the next phase of Vision Pro currently looks as follows.

Australia

Canada

China

France

Germany

Japan

Singapore

South Korea

UK

These markets could join the current place it's available, the US, as soon as WWDC, but we'll find out for certain on June 10. They're also not too surprising given that they're all pretty much in the first wave for any Apple product launch.

Apple is also expected to reveal the next iteration of visionOS, likely visionOS 2. What better way to entice those in other markets to pick up the headset than with a slate of improvements, fixes, and quality-of-life tweaks?

Gurman's latest Power On newsletter also suggests Apple is banking on the Asia market to help make Vision Pro a success.

"Consumers in Japan and other Asian countries could have a higher comfort level with the mixed-reality headset, which melds VR and augmented reality", Gurman said.

"In preparation for the expansion, the company just got approval to sell the device in China from the local equivalent of the Federal Communications Commission."