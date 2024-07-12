Here's how Tim Cook is using Apple Vision Pro

CEO Tim Cook has been doing press rounds this week to mark the availability of Apple Vision Pro in the UK, and he’s mainly been talking about what he uses the spatial computing headset for.

In a chat with The Sun , Cook spoke about how he’s been using Vision Pro to watch a bunch of Apple TV shows, something he has said previously . “I began to use it to screen entertainment. I watched the third season of Ted Lasso on the Vision Pro,” Cook explained. “I just screened a new show – that's coming out this week – last night on Vision Pro. So the ability for me to get in the position that I want to get in – including lying flat and putting the screen on the ceiling – is an incredible kind of experience. And of course, it's a 100ft screen. I mean, it's amazing the level of entertainment that it delivers.”

He’s not wrong. In our hands-on with Vision Pro back in January , Britta O’Boyle spoke about how watching a clip of Avatar 2 impressed her. “During my demo of the Vision Pro, I watched a short clip of Avatar 2 in 3D and it was exceptional. Whatever you might expect that experience to look like, multiply that by at least 10 and you might get a fraction of the experience of watching movies on Vision Pro.”

When it comes to doing work on the headset, Cook also highlighted its productivity benefits. “So I use it in that way. In terms of productivity, when you're working on multiple screens, like so many of us do, the multitasking is so much more efficient on Vision Pro. Because you can take various windows and put them around your physical space.”

If you’re keen on buying an Apple Vision Pro now that it’s launching in Europe today (July 12), we’ve created a guide to lay out how you can buy the headset , and find some great accessories for it so far.

What’s coming in visionOS 2?

The interview was conducted before WWDC 2024, so there was no mention of visionOS 2 , the upcoming software update for the headset. This will bring a big improvement to the Mac Virtual Display feature. You can make your screen look like an ultrawide display once you’ve connected your Mac to the headset, making the equivalent of two 4K displays side-by-side in visionOS.

More gestures are coming to visionOS 2 too, such as the ability to show the headset’s battery status by flipping your hand over, as well as tapping your thumb and finger to open Control Center.

Apple says that visionOS 2 is set to arrive later this year as a free update for all Vision Pro users.

