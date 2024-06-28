Watching YouTube on Apple Vision Pro just got better — Juno 2.0 has arrived with some huge features

Juno, an unofficial YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro, has been updated to 2.0 with some huge improvements.

Developer Christian Selig announced on his blog that Juno 2.0 can be downloaded on the Vision Pro App Store for $4.99 for new users while existing users can update for free. Some major updates include a revamped user interface with a tab bar, making it easier to switch between Subscriptions, Playlists, and more. Users can now watch any 360- and 180-degree videos with Juno through YouTube, similar to the Environments feature that Apple Vision Pro offers, which ‘transports’ users to different places. A ‘back’ button has been added throughout Juno 2.0, simplifying browsing between different videos and menus. In addition, improved resizing allows users to pinch in and out to adjust the size of their videos as they wish.

Although Selig has made great strides with Juno in the four months that Apple Vision Pro has been available in the U.S., YouTube has yet to release its own app for the spatial computing headset, despite confirming in February that it plans to .

As of today (June 28), Apple Vision Pro has launched in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore . A July 12 launch is also set for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. With all of these countries receiving Apple’s newest product, the release of Juno 2.0 is perfect timing for those who want to watch YouTube in the best possible way.

What else is there to look forward to with Apple Vision Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

Although Juno is a great way to watch YouTube on Apple Vision Pro, it’s not the only reason to consider buying one. visionOS 2 , announced at WWDC 2024, improves Vision Pro’s navigation, such as showing the battery status by flipping your hand over so your palm is facing the ground or tapping your thumb and finger to open Control Center. You can also make your Mac’s screen an ultrawide display that almost looks like it’s being wrapped around your body.

These features, along with many others, only enhance what you can do with Vision Pro. With the spatial headset becoming available in many more countries by the end of July, it only means that more developers will gain access to visionOS. This will likely lead to even more innovative apps being available for Apple Vision Pro, much like Juno.

