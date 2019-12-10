What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan.
- He visited Seiko Advance as part of his tour.
- The company helps make iPhone 11 Pro colors "come to life."
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in the midst of a visit to Japan and he's tweeting as he goes. Yesterday he shared a photo of his visit to Apple supplier Seiko Advance, complete with what looks like a vat of Midnight Green.
The tweet mentions that Seiko Advance is the company that helps "the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life." And while I'm no manufacturing or color expert, that vat looks like it's full of Midnight Green to me. And as we all know, Midnight Green is life.
Seiko Advance is a great example of our invaluable suppliers here in Japan. Thanks to their craftsmanship and attention to detail, the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life! pic.twitter.com/PFEuXo7Fy0— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 10, 2019
There's no denying that the glass back on iPhone 11 Pro is impressive, and we've seen a patent that might hold the secret to how it's made, too.
However it's made, now all I'm really interested in is what happens to whatever is in that vat next. Tim, hit me up. I'd love to chat colors!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new rack-mount Mac Pro looks....like a Mac Pro on its side
Apple's new Mac Pro comes in two versions. One to sit atop those gorgeous wheels, probably under a desk. And the other is designed for use in a data center. And it looks like like you might expect it to.
It's coming! The new Mac Pro now has FCC approval
The new Mac Pro is finally, really, absolutely, definitely coming after it appeared on the FCC registry. There's no going back now!
Apple CEO Tim Cook's pressing the flesh in Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan, and he's taking to Twitter to share his time there as me meets developers and Apple Store teams.
Trick out your Versa 2 with these cool products
Get even more out of your Fitbit Versa 2 with some of these awesome accessories.