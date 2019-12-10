Tim Cook at Seiko AdvanceSource: Tim Cook/Apple

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan.
  • He visited Seiko Advance as part of his tour.
  • The company helps make iPhone 11 Pro colors "come to life."

Apple CEO Tim Cook is in the midst of a visit to Japan and he's tweeting as he goes. Yesterday he shared a photo of his visit to Apple supplier Seiko Advance, complete with what looks like a vat of Midnight Green.

The tweet mentions that Seiko Advance is the company that helps "the gorgeous colors of iPhone 11 Pro really come to life." And while I'm no manufacturing or color expert, that vat looks like it's full of Midnight Green to me. And as we all know, Midnight Green is life.

There's no denying that the glass back on iPhone 11 Pro is impressive, and we've seen a patent that might hold the secret to how it's made, too.

However it's made, now all I'm really interested in is what happens to whatever is in that vat next. Tim, hit me up. I'd love to chat colors!

