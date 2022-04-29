Tehran Season 2 Key ArtSource: Apple TV+

  • Apple TV+ has shared a new first look video for the second season of Tehran.
  • The second season of Tehran will debut on May 6, 2022.
  • The first season is already available to stream in full ahead of the big premiere.

Apple TV+ has shared a new first look at the upcoming second season of the thrilling espionage show Tehran.

The second season of the Apple TV+ show, which will premiere on May 6, will run for eight episodes and feature Glenn Close among others. The first full season is already available to stream on Apple TV+ and you should probably avoid the YouTube video below if you're yet to take it in!

For everyone else, here's that first-look video!

An espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.

This new video comes a couple of weeks after Apple TV+ also shared the official trailer for the new season.

Those who have yet to watch the first season can do that now — Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.

If you want to enjoy Tehran and the rest of Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Otherwise, Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything including game consoles, Apple devices, smart televisions, and just about anything else with a web browser.

