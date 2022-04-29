What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new first look video for the second season of Tehran.
- The second season of Tehran will debut on May 6, 2022.
- The first season is already available to stream in full ahead of the big premiere.
Apple TV+ has shared a new first look at the upcoming second season of the thrilling espionage show Tehran.
The second season of the Apple TV+ show, which will premiere on May 6, will run for eight episodes and feature Glenn Close among others. The first full season is already available to stream on Apple TV+ and you should probably avoid the YouTube video below if you're yet to take it in!
For everyone else, here's that first-look video!
An espionage thriller from "Fauda" writer Moshe Zonder that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy.
This new video comes a couple of weeks after Apple TV+ also shared the official trailer for the new season.
Those who have yet to watch the first season can do that now — Apple TV+ is available as a $4.99 per month subscription and is also part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Tehran and the rest of Apple TV+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Otherwise, Apple TV+ can be watched on just about anything including game consoles, Apple devices, smart televisions, and just about anything else with a web browser.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
UK confirms its intent to bolster legislation of Apple TV+, Netflix, & more
The UK has further outlined its intent to increase its regulation of video-on-demand (VOD) services to ensure that they adhere to the same rules as traditional television channels and providers.
Catalyst Black brings engaging team modes to iPhone and iPad this May
Catalyst Black is an upcoming action shooter on mobile that incorporates fantasy and sci-fi elements. A range of modes and customization options make it a fun team-oriented experience with plenty of variety.
Review: The Intelli StepUp is a sleek, easy 3-in-1 charging solution
This simple charging station will juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. The sleek, shiny form factor is just the icing on the cake.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.