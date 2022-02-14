What you need to know
- A new Apple TV+ promotional video focuses on Dickinson.
- The new Dickinson ad highlights the relationship between two of the show's main characters.
- Dickinson can be streamed on Apple TV+ now.
Apple TV+ continues to promote Dickinson this time with a new YouTube video that highlights "every time EmiSue made us swoon."
The Apple TV+ show has completed its three-season run and can be watched online now, but the streamer continues to promote it in new ways. We've already seen multiple new YouTube videos and this latest one focuses on the relationship between two of the show's main characters.
Victorian New England was no friend to the powerful intimacy between Emily Dickinson and Sue Huntington. And yet, Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Hunt give us all we ever wanted: the greatest love story never told. Watch the full series of Dickinson, only on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Dickinson
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy show that "audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson." You can watch all three seasons on Apple TV+ right now. It's available to stream on Apple TV hardware was well as just about everything with an internet connection. That includes game consoles, smart televisions, streaming sticks, and more.
If you want to enjoy Dickinson in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. You'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription or the Apple One subscription bundle to watch, of course.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
