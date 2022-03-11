What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has released another Central Park lyric video.
- Central Park is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.
- Seasons one and two can be streamed online.
Apple TV+ has shared another Central Park lyric video that's sure to get your feet tapping.
Light the Match is the latest lyric video to come out of the Apple TV+ YouTube channel and highlights one of the best Apple TV+ shows currently available, especially for youngsters.
Like all other lyric videos, this one includes all the words you'll need to be able to sing along at home. And you won't be able to stop yourself from joining in!
This Emmy and NAACP Image Award-nominated musical series is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith.
The star-studded ensemble cast features Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci.
Central Park is available to watch on Apple TV+ right now and it's one of the best shows for kids and families right now. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch, but the service is also part of Apple One — a great option for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other Apple service subscribers.
If you want to enjoy Central Park in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
