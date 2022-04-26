What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for its period drama dubbed The Essex Serpent.
- The Essex Serpent is based on a novel of the same name.
- The new show will star Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for its upcoming period drama The Essex Serpent starring Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
The new Apple TV+ show will premiere on May 13 and is based on the novel of the same name. The first two episodes will be available to watch on that day while a new episode will arrive weekly through to the season's conclusion on June 10.
Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, "The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
"The Essex Serpent" is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.
If you plan on settling down to watch The Essex Serpent in May, make sure that you have your Apple TV+ subscription ready to go. It's priced at $4.99 per month and is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.
If you want to enjoy The Essex Serpent in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
