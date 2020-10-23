The Crown Tundra expansion is finally here, bringing back old Pokémon and introducing new ones. With the Crown Tundra comes a new Pokédex within Pokémon Sword and Shield to make one of the best Nintendo Switch games even better. The Crown Tundra Pokédex has 210 entries to fill, though some of those overlap with the other Pokédexes in the game. Here's what you get for completing the Crown Tundra Pokédex.

To get the rewards, you need to speak with the scientist in the white lab coat at the Crown Tundra Station after completing your Crown Tundra Pokédex.

Replica State Crown