Apple went very flat with iOS 7 and while some can't abide its look, others like its simplicity and sharpness. Most would agree that the reality is somewhere in the middle, with there being plenty of room for Apple to roll things back a little. This concept is a great example of exactly that.

Shared to Twitter by developer and human interface designer Kyle Halevi, the concept takes the Wallet app that many of us use multiple times each day, and makes it "more like iOS 6". And boy does it look pretty.

The Wallet app, but more like #iOS 6 pic.twitter.com/TuRuzrPbEK — Kyle Halevi (@kylehalevi) February 11, 2020

This shows us a Wallet app that takes parts of iOS 13 and iOS 6 and mushes them together into something that doesn't put form over function but doesn't look like it was designed by someone who lives in a white box, either.

I'm sorry Jony. I love you, really.