What you need to know
- iOS 7 ushered in the world of flat iOS.
- The Wallet app is didn't escape.
- This concept shows us what could have been.
Apple went very flat with iOS 7 and while some can't abide its look, others like its simplicity and sharpness. Most would agree that the reality is somewhere in the middle, with there being plenty of room for Apple to roll things back a little. This concept is a great example of exactly that.
Shared to Twitter by developer and human interface designer Kyle Halevi, the concept takes the Wallet app that many of us use multiple times each day, and makes it "more like iOS 6". And boy does it look pretty.
The Wallet app, but more like #iOS 6 pic.twitter.com/TuRuzrPbEK— Kyle Halevi (@kylehalevi) February 11, 2020
This shows us a Wallet app that takes parts of iOS 13 and iOS 6 and mushes them together into something that doesn't put form over function but doesn't look like it was designed by someone who lives in a white box, either.
I'm sorry Jony. I love you, really.
Watch this iPhone be recovered from a cold, dark river
If you're iPhone is full of irreplaceable data, make sure to back it up. You might not be as lucky as this guy.
Do you really know what the difference is between the W1 and H1 chip?
The hottest thing going in Apple audio products right now is the H1 processor.
Apple Watch may have saved another life
Apple Watch has helped to save many lives already and it may have saved a 13-year-old with SVT.
Enhance your retro gaming with these NES Classic Edition accessories
Do you have that mini version of the classic Nintendo console? Here are some accessories to improve your experience.