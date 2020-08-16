An equalizer (EQ) can be a great tool to make any music sound better, and gives you the ability to customize the type of sounds you want. If you like more bass, more treble, or more of a vocal presence, the EQ on the iPhone can help you out. Heck, if you fool around with the EQ on your iPhone, you can even make those lower-quality headphones sound better. Unfortunately, while the EQ on iPhone is pretty limited, that doesn't mean it doesn't have its uses. Here's what you need to know about using the EQ on the iPhone. Only works through the Music app

The EQ on the iPhone only works for the sound being played through the Music app. That means it won't affect audio for your phone calls, Podcasts, Audiobooks, and other third-party apps such as YouTube. So, if you love a lot of bass, and choose to use the Bass Booster EQ preset for the Music app, any music you play through that Music app will get that boost in low-end you'd expect. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo While the EQ doesn't affect other apps on your iPhone, as long as the audio is coming through the Music app, the EQ will do its work. So, if you have a great Bluetooth speaker that's blasting your favorite tunes, the EQ will still adjust the sound according to your preset. EQ options on the iPhone There are 22 options in total for the EQ on the iPhone, and they each do something slightly different. Here's a quick basic breakdown of what each EQ option does on the iPhone. Acoustic: Raises bass, high-mids, and treble tones by a little.

Lowers treble and high-mids. Vocal Booster: Slightly lowers bass, raises mids, and slightly lowers treble. The above descriptions are pretty basic, but give you a rough idea of what each preset does. The best way to hear how each one sounds is to try it out, so go nuts! Other EQ options