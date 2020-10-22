Best Answer: Nintendo previously revealed the Pokémon Crown Tundra release date was Oct. 22, but the second half of the Expansion Pass isn't currently available yet. Based off of the scheduled maintenance time for Pokémon Home, it seems like the Crown Tundra update won't release until sometime between Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and Oct. 23 at 12 a.m. ET.

However, we do know that Pokémon Home is scheduled for maintenance between Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and Oct. 23 at 12 a.m. ET. It stands to reason that this update will allow players to trade and transfer Pokémon found in the Crown Tundra. As such, we assume the Crown Tundra will release sometime during that scheduled maintenance. That being the case, many of us will need to wait until Thursday evening to start playing.

Pokémon Sword and Shield is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Previously, Nintendo announced that the Crown Tundra section of the Expansion Pass would release on Oct. 22. However, it's not available just yet. This is upsetting for many people who were expecting to be able to play the Crown Tundra part of the DLC this morning.

Earlier this year, we received the first half of the Pokémon Expansion Pass. Now the second half is about to release. While the Isle of Armor focused on training at a dojo on a tropical island, the Crown Tundra has us exploring green valleys and snowy mountaintops.

The exciting news is that Legendary Pokémon from past games will all be catachable within the Crown Tundra. Players will also have the chance to explore Dynamax Adventure tunnels with friends. These are basically special Max Raid Battles that can culminate in an encounter with a Legendary Pokémon. Over 100 Pokémon will be added to the Pokédex which will include new Pokémon and Galarian variants that we haven't seen before.

Lastly, players with the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass get to take part in the Galarian Star Tournament back on the Galar mainland. You'll choose a battling partner among the trainers and gym leaders from the original game and then compete to see if you can battle your way to the top.

We'll update this article as soon as we get a better understanding of the Crown Tundra release date and time.