Best Answer: Nintendo previously revealed the Pokémon Crown Tundra release date was Oct. 22, but the second half of the Expansion Pass isn't currently available yet. Based off of the scheduled maintenance time for Pokémon Home, it seems like the Crown Tundra update won't release until sometime between Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and Oct. 23 at 12 a.m. ET.
- More Sword and Shield: Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass ($30 at Amazon)
Crown Tundra release date and time
Pokémon Sword and Shield is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. Previously, Nintendo announced that the Crown Tundra section of the Expansion Pass would release on Oct. 22. However, it's not available just yet. This is upsetting for many people who were expecting to be able to play the Crown Tundra part of the DLC this morning.
However, we do know that Pokémon Home is scheduled for maintenance between Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET and Oct. 23 at 12 a.m. ET. It stands to reason that this update will allow players to trade and transfer Pokémon found in the Crown Tundra. As such, we assume the Crown Tundra will release sometime during that scheduled maintenance. That being the case, many of us will need to wait until Thursday evening to start playing.
What is the Crown Tundra DLC all about?
Earlier this year, we received the first half of the Pokémon Expansion Pass. Now the second half is about to release. While the Isle of Armor focused on training at a dojo on a tropical island, the Crown Tundra has us exploring green valleys and snowy mountaintops.
The exciting news is that Legendary Pokémon from past games will all be catachable within the Crown Tundra. Players will also have the chance to explore Dynamax Adventure tunnels with friends. These are basically special Max Raid Battles that can culminate in an encounter with a Legendary Pokémon. Over 100 Pokémon will be added to the Pokédex which will include new Pokémon and Galarian variants that we haven't seen before.
Lastly, players with the Sword and Shield Expansion Pass get to take part in the Galarian Star Tournament back on the Galar mainland. You'll choose a battling partner among the trainers and gym leaders from the original game and then compete to see if you can battle your way to the top.
We'll update this article as soon as we get a better understanding of the Crown Tundra release date and time.
Fight and defend
Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass
Discover even more of Galar
This DLC allows you to explore a tropical island dojo as well as snowy mountain peaks. In the Crown Tundra section of the Expansion Pass, players will even have the chance of capturing Legendary Pokémon from previous games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.
Get the rarest gift for the Nintendo Switch amiibo collector in your life
Nintendo's amiibo let you collect your favorite characters and gain some in-game benefits for having the figures. Here are some of the most expensive and hard-to-find Nintendo Switch amiibo figures on the market.
Create the perfect Mario Kart Live tracks using these objects
Trying to find the perfect items to create a Mario Kart Live racetrack with? We've got you covered!