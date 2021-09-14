Hot on the heels of the 2021 iPad announcement, pre-orders for the device have begun. The upgraded entry-level tablet starts shipping next week, so you'll want to place an order soon to ensure you can be first in line to receive one.

If you're in the market for a tablet upgrade, we've listed all of the best places to buy the new iPad below. We'll keep this list updated as more retailers begin offering the 2021 iPad and when any deals and discounts begin.

iPad (2021) | $329 at Apple Go straight to the source for your iPad pre-order. The price has remained the same at just $329 for the base-level model, but you now get double the storage at 64GB compared to the previous-gen. $329 at Apple

Apple's 2021 iPad looks almost identical to the 8th-generation model it replaces. Though the white model has gone, it retains the same industrial design, display size, and physical dimensions. That's great news if you want to keep your existing iPad accessories, though it's not as radical a redesign as the iPad mini 6 just got.

Regardless, the 9th-generation iPad remains the best iPad for those looking for the most affordable tablet that runs Apple's software, thanks to some significant internal upgrades.

The 2021 device is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip for 20x faster performance than its predecessor. According to Apple, the new processor makes it 3x faster than best-selling Chromebook and 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

It's also got an improved front-facing camera that is now 12MP. It also has an ultra-wide viewing angle enabling it to support the Center Stage feature that debuted with the 2021 iPad Pro. When you're on video calls, you'll now stay in the frame even as you move around.

Other notable improvements include True Tone support in the 10.2-inch display for a more natural look in different lighting conditions and double the amount of storage than the 8th-gen model, starting at 64GB and going up to 256GB. With the price remaining at $329, you're getting a lot of iPad for your money here.