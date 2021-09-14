Apple only just took the wraps off its redesigned iPad mini 6, but you can already place your order for one. The new diminutive tablet begins shipping next week so place your order now if you want to be among the first to get your hands on one.

If you're looking for the best place to buy iPad mini 6, we've got you covered. We'll keep this page updated as new retailers begin offering the device and any iPad mini deals crop up.

iPad mini (2021) | $499 at Apple You can, of course, go straight to the source for your iPad mini 6 order. It retails for $499 for the entry-level Wi-Fi-only model or $649 for the 5G-enabled configurations. $499 at Apple

There's no chance you will confuse the previous-gen iPad mini with the new one. Apple's smallest tablet has had a complete design overhaul for 2021 with a new edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, similar to those found on the iPad Air 4 and latest iPad Pro models.

Its screen size has been boosted to 8.3 inches, tip from 7.9 inches, with the overall footprint remaining much the same thanks to removing the 'forehead and chin' bezels that housed the home button and FaceTime camera before. There are four gorgeous colors to choose from — space gray, pink, purple, and starlight.

Inside there have been just as many improvements. The display now features True Tone, P3 Wide Color, full lamination, and an anti-glare coating for a premium viewing experience. It also supports the second-gen Apple Pencil.

It's powered by the A15 Bionic chip, which allows for 40% faster performance in terms of raw CPU and an 80% boost to GPU performance. iPad mini has now moved to USB-C for connectivity, like the iPad Pro and iPad Air before it, meaning you can connect all manner of external devices.

And the most portable iPad gets the best mobile signal, too, with 5G connectivity on the cellular configurations making it the best iPad for those wanting to take a tablet on the move.