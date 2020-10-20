Best answer: Unless price is the most important factor and you want to spend as little as possible on a new iPad, get the 128GB model of the iPad (2020). It'll have way more room for everything you'll want to download—and it will be much cheaper than a 64GB iPad Air 4.

The 128GB iPad (2020) is the safe bet for most people

While it certainly won't win any speed contests, the iPad (2020) is still a solid device and perfect if what you want is a good tablet that has all of Apple's modern tablet features. It has Apple Pencil support, along with a smart connector that lets you attach Apple's Smart Keyboard and other similar accessories.

While 32GB will be fine if you're absolutely sure that you're going to keep downloads to a minimum, the 128GB model is what you should get if you plan on seriously using the tablet as more than just a streaming device. It's quadruple the storage for an additional $100. It's more photos downloaded, more files created, and more apps enjoyed.

If you're getting the basic iPad, chances are you won't have to worry too much about storage. But 32GB fills up fast these days. If you're cash-strapped, and 32GB is all that you can afford, then, by all means, get it. But if you have the money, you should absolutely spend it on 128GB of storage for your iPad.

The iPad (2020) is a big step up from its predecessor

It might not be the best iPad around, but the iPad (2020) offers excellent performance improvements over the previous baseline iPad. This comes down to the A12 system-on-a-chip, which offers a significant boost over the A10 found in last year's iPad. It's faster for gaming, productivity, browsing the web, basically anything you can think of. And, until the release of the iPad Air 4, it was the second-best chip you could get in an iPad.

If you've got an older iPad, or you're looking for your first one, now is the time to buy. The iPad (2020) is a solid device for those who don't want or need the bigger screens and speed of the iPad Air 4 or the iPad Pro but do want something easy to carry and great for work and play.