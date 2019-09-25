We have multiple materials to choose from when selecting an Apple Watch. And there's even the high-end Apple Watch Edition to go for if you want something a little more flashy. But Apple Watch isn't the first time Apple has offered a special edition at the top of the range. Enter, the Stainless Steel iPod Shuffle.

Yes, we'd forgotten it ever existed, too. But thankfully Apple watcher extraordinaire Stephen Hacket hasn't forgotten. Stephen never forgets.