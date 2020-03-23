After spending a week or so with order limits in place, preventing people from hoarding iPhones, iPads, and Macs, Apple has now opened things back up. So long as you're not in China.

Previous international limits meant that people could only order two iPhones or four iPad Pros depending on their configuration. The new MacBook Air and Mac mini were also limited to five per order. But those limits have now been removed.

It isn't such good news in China, though. Limits on the number of iPad Pro and MacBook Air remain in the country, although they will likely also be removed when stocks allow.

It isn't clear how many people ever found themselves unable to make an order, though. With coronavirus impacting jobs around the globe, it's unlikely that Apple is seeing huge sales right now. The need to prevent anyone from buying six Mac minis at once doesn't seem a particularly urgent one.