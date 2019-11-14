What you need to know
- Sony's DualShock 4 controller can now be bought from the online Apple Store.
- It joins Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller.
- Both controllers are now supported by Apple hardware.
Apple has added Sony's DualShock 4 controller to its online Apple Store for the first time. The controller joins Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller which was also recently added to the store.
Both the Xbox and PS4 controllers are now compatible with Apple hardware following the arrival of iOS 13, iPadOS 13, tvOS 13, and macOS 10.15 Catalina. Apple is also pushing its Apple Arcade game subcription service, with game controllers an important part of that. Especially if you're playing on an Apple TV.
The DualShock 4 controller is only available in black and sells for $59.95. You can of course by the same controller elsewhere and have more color choice as you do it. I'm a huge fan of the classic Glacier White, personally.
If you're making use of your Apple Arcade subscription adding a controller to the mix really does change the game – pardon the pun!
