Day One is one of the most popular journaling apps around and a new update adds support for using a trackpad on iPad. That alone would be a worthy update, but there's more going on under the hood.

The headline feature is very much support for trackpads, with multitouch gestures also included. You can use a two-finger swipe to open and close your journal drawer, for example

There's more to enjoy here, not least the usual array of bug fixes that come when a top-notch developer issues an update like this.

New: Day View: Gain quick access to today's entries by tapping on date in the calendar or main timeline.

Trackpad Support (iPad): Navigate the app with a trackpad, two-finger swipe down to dismiss, and two-finger horizontal swipe to open and close journal drawer. Updated/Improved: Daily Reminders now include additional information like the number of photos you took and locations you visited during the day

Settings pages now provide links to Day One feature documents Fixed: Fixed video thumbnails from not displaying in the media timeline

Fixed activity feed to show photos without location or calendar events

Fixed a bug that was causing some text to be cut off in the multi-entry view

Various other bug fixes and UI updates to keep your journaling experience golden

Day One fans can download the update via the App Store now. The app's a free download for everyone else with in-app purchases available if you want to unlock Day One Premium.