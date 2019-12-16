What you need to know
- Apple Arcade is now available for a yearly fee of $49.99.
- Previously the only option was $4.99 per month.
- Paying yearly saves $9.98 each year.
Fans of Apple Arcade can now pay for the service annually, saving $9.98 as they do. Subscribers can now pay $49.99 per year, effectively getting two months of Apple Arcade free as spotted by MacRumors.
Previously the only way to pay for Apple Arcade was via a $4.99 recurring monthly fee, totaling $59.88 each and every year.
Apple Arcade offers more than 100 games for a flat fee, with none of those games offering in-app purchases or showing gamers ads. The service is available on iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, and Mac and is already proving popular with some awesome games available.
If you're currently paying for Apple TV monthly you can switch to an annual fee easily. Open the App Store app and then tap your profile image in the top-right corner if the screen. Next, tap Subscriptions followed by Apple Arcade. Now you can select the yearly payment option.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
