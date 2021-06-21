The standout deal of the event so far is a 45% saving offered on the now previous-gen Apple TV 4K. Down to just $99, this is the lowest price we have ever seen for it. Even though it has just been replaced by a 2021 model, the 2017 Apple TV 4K is no slouch and will make for a perfectly good streaming experience.

Amazon Prime Day is here and it has brought with it some excellent Apple TV deals . Since direct discounts on Apple streaming hardware are so rare, it's well worth snapping up these savings while you can.

Though it may not come with the new remote, the now previous-gen Apple TV 4K is still a capable streamer, and it's never been available this low before. So snag it at this price while supplies last.

If you're all-in on the Apple ecosystem, it makes total sense to go the Apple TV route when it comes to picking out a streaming media box. Think of an Apple service and the Apple TV helps you access it, plus you can get apps for all of the streaming services you know and love like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

You can use your Apple TV as a HomeKit hub for your smart home devices, get fit with Fitness+ workouts, stream your Apple Music library, show off your photos in iCloud, or AirPlay basically anything from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the big screen.

Though the device on sale today at Amazon is no longer the latest, it is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip first seen in Apple's iPad Pro lineup so is still pretty powerful by today's standards. It supports 4K HDR for stunning picture quality on your UHD TV, and there's support for Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound for an excellent audio experience, too.

Even if you don't have a 4K TV set yet, it's worth getting the Apple TV 4K today not only for future-proofing but for the simple fact that the price is lower than the HD-only model right now. Whether you're new to Apple TV or want to grab another box for a secondary TV in your home, this is an unmissable deal.

