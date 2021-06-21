Amazon Prime Day is not just the best time to pick up the best Prime Day iPhone deals, it's also a great time to stock up on a range of iPhone accessories such as cables, chargers, and even headphones. We've done the legwork so you don't have to, here are all the iPhone accessory deals that every Apple user needs to see this prime day.
- : Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W
- : Belkin Screen Protectors
- : Belkin UV Sanitizer for Phone + Wireless Charger
- : AUKEY Focus iPhone Fast Charger 30W 2-Port USB C Charger
- : Beats Powerbeats Pro
- : DJI OM 4
- : Anker Powerline III Lightning Cable
- : Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
- : Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable (1 m)
- : Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter
- : Razer Kishi Game Controller for iPhone
- : PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W
This Belkin wireless charger will charge any iPhone from the iPhone 8 upwards at 7.5W, and will also charge other phones from Samsung and the like, as well as compatible Apple AirPods thanks to Qi wireless charging technology.
Belkin Screen Protectors
A multitude of Belkin Screen protectors are available for purchase with big Prime Day savings. There are options for the iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, as well as the iPhone XR.
Belkin UV Sanitizer for Phone + Wireless Charger
Belkin's UV Sanitizer is the perfect solution for keeping your phone, keys, cards, and accessories free of germs. It uses UV light to sanitize anything you can fit inside its case, and it doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone, rated up to 10W.
AUKEY Focus iPhone Fast Charger 30W 2-Port USB C Charger
This small and compact charger gives you one USB-C port for fast charging your iPhone 12, and there's a standard USB-A port for everything else.
Beats Powerbeats Pro
Worried that AirPods will fall out during your workouts? The Powerbeats Pro feature the same AirPods smarts but are built with sport in mind and feature an ear-hook design for added stability.
DJI OM 4
Turn your iPhone videos into professional-grade shake-free movies without having to buy a full camera rig. It is the best phone stabilizer on the market today.
Anker Powerline III Lightning Cable
The Powerline III is slimmer than its predecessors and can withstand over 25,000 bends over its lifespan, probably outlasting your iPhone.
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
The iPhone 12 doesn't come with a power adapter, so if you want the full force of charging for your iPhone, then you'll want to pick up Apple's 20W USB-C charger, which can charge any device including the iPad Pro.
Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable (1 m)
Whilst Apple's iPhones do still come with cables, they do tend to fray easily, and even if yours is in great condition you can never have too many Lightning cables around for charging. Apple's official 1m USB-C to Lightning Cable is just $16.
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter
This is a massive saving of 43% on the standard price of $13.99. The 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter is perfect for anyone who still has headphones that they want to use from the days of the 3.5mm headphone jack era of the iPhone.
Razer Kishi Game Controller for iPhone
This nifty device works with most iPhones and basically transforms your phone into a Switch. The buttons and joysticks work wonderfully, and it stores away for easy travel. It's perfect for mobile games and is currently 30% off.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger
With 40% off at checkout, the PhoneSoap 3 has never been cheaper.
Wireless Charger, Any Warphone 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Stand for Latest Airpods, iPhone, and Watch
With the ability to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with just one cable, the Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent way to declutter your nightstand. Now 20% off this Prime Day.
SteelSeries Nimbus+ with 4 months of Apple Arcade free
With impressive 50-hour battery life, a full set of controls including pushable joysticks, and four months of Appel Arcade for free, there's no reason to miss out on this amazing Prime Day deal on the SteelSeries Nimbus+.
