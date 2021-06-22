I hope you've been enjoying your AirTag(s) as much as I have; it's been a treat being able to keep track of my important stuff with a glance at my iPhone! If you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to purchase accessories for your Apple AirTag, now's your chance. So many AirTag accessories are marked down for Prime Day but won't be much longer, so grab 'em while they're on sale.
Lots of folks were mad when the AirTag was released without a hole or any mode of attachment without using some kind of accessory. I didn't mind too much, though, because it just gave me an excuse to accessorize my latest Apple purchase! Whichever kind of accessory you choose, don't wait, because these prices will only last for a few more hours.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with our favorite cases!
There is certainly no shortage of protective cases for your iPhone 12 Pro, but which ones are the best? Here are some of our personal favorites to keep your iPhone safe and sound.