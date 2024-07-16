4 great OLED monitor Prime Day deals: Big savings on Alienware, ASUS, and Samsung for your Mac

An OLED monitor takes your Mac setup to a whole new level by adding gorgeous blacks and bright colors to all of your computing tasks. Whether you want to watch a stunning 4K movie or edit photos with brighter highlights and clarity, an OLED monitor is well worth the investment.

This Prime Day there are some fantastic OLED panels on offer with huge discounts like the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G93SC which can be found for $979, instead of the usual $1599 price tag.

The OLED monitor deals are not limited to Amazon either, we've scoured the web and found some of the best monitors going like the ASUS PG34WCDM which has $200 off at Newegg.

Here are four of the best Prime Day OLED monitor deals we've found so far, perfect to spruce up your Mac desktop or MacBook setup.

Prime Day OLED monitor deals

Alienware AW3423DW | $1099 $853 at Amazon This gorgeous 34-inch OLED display from Alienware is ideal for gamers with a 175Hx panel and 0.1ms response time. The curved monitor has a stylish aesthetic that will stand out on any desk. Pick one up today with 22% off this Prime Day.

Samsung Odyssey G93SC | $1599 $979 at Amazon Looking for something bigger? This 49-inch ultra-wide OLED monitor from Samsung is one of the most incredible displays on the market with a 240Hz panel and a 0.03ms response time. If you've got the space and the budget, you can't go wrong with the ODyssey G93SC for under $1000.

ASUS PG34WCDM | $1299 $1099 at Newegg There aren't just great OLED monitor deals on Amazon this Prime Day. This 34-inch ASUS monitor has a beautiful 2K OLED panel that will look awesome with your Mac. Save $200 today by picking one up at Newegg

SAMSUNG 27-Inch Odyssey G6 (G60SD) | $899 $664 at Amazon With stunning visuals and bright highlights, this OLED Samsung monitor is a fantastic deal with 26% off. The 1440p display is ideal for use with your Mac or a games console and comes with an anti-glare coating.