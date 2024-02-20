Beats announces global partnership with Major League Soccer — Lionel Messi and co. are getting some awesome custom headphones, but you won't be able to buy them

As the MLS season gets ready to kick off, Beats has announced a global partnership with the soccer league with some seriously cool exclusive colorways of the Beats Studio Pro.

In a press release, Beats announced the multi-year agreement with eight MLS clubs that will receive “custom Beats headphones exclusively created for the teams.” The teams selected for the 2024 MLS season are Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, LAFC, Nashville SC, NYCFC, St. Louis CITY SC, Toronto FC, and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. Beats also announced that more exclusive designs for more clubs will follow throughout the partnership.

We can also expect to see the stars of the league appear in Beat’s brand marketing campaigns across platforms. “The partnership will highlight the unique intersection between music and sports with players having the opportunity to wear Beats headphones and earphones on the pitch pre- and post-match.”

There’s no further information on when and where the players will rock these exclusive Beats, but we expect to see Inter Miami arrive at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday night for the opening game of the season sporting the pink headphones.

In our review of the Beats Studio Pro, we weren’t too impressed with the overall build quality and value of the headphones. While the players will be rocking the custom cans, it’s fair to say they aren’t one of iMore’s best noise-canceling headphones.

Get ready for MLS on Apple TV

(Image credit: MLS)

We are just days away from arguably the most-anticipated MLS season of all time. The 2024 season, streaming worldwide via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV to over 100 countries will be Lionel Messi’s first full season at Inter Miami. The greatest soccer player of all time is joined this season by his former FC Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, as Inter Miami looks to dominate Major League Soccer.

MLS Season Pass is available for $14.99/month or $99 for the full season, and Apple TV Plus subscribers will get a discount, bringing the cost down to $12.99/month or $79 for the full season. The season kicks off at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT on Wednesday February 21, with Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake.