Calling all audiophiles — these Sennheiser HD 560S over-ear headphones are almost $100 off but only for the next day
Great on a budget.
While a MacBook’s speakers aren’t awful at replicating sound, you will want to move on to something more professional if you really care about music or plan on creating your own. A solid pair of headphones can help you catch intricacies in music and Sennheiser is one of the best brands around for top-quality audio gear. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is in full flow, so you can get a pair of HD 560S over-ear headphones for just $141.99, 38% cheaper than it was last week.
Though the best Prime Day Apple deals should intrigue any Apple fan, these pair of headphones are well worth considering for any audiophile, thanks to a very natural sound and super wide soundstage. They are even compatible with tonnes of different audio jack styles, making them great for almost any setup. Whether you are looking to get a bedroom music producer set up this Prime Day, or you're just a consumer who likes high-quality audio, these are a great pair of headphones that can fit into many budgets.
Hear more
Sennheiser HD 560S headphones | $229.95 $141.99 at Amazon
With almost $100 off its retail price, these headphones are super great quality for their price point, providing a deep and clear sound, with excellent bass performance.
As they have open-back earcups, these headphones are more suited for use at home, as that sound leak allows for a more spacious and wide sound. They're the type of headphones that you crank loud and really get lost in.
Paying homage to the very light chassis of the HD 599 range, the 560S is also super comfortable around the ears, making it an excellent choice for any music lover.
