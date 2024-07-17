High-score! The best iPhone controller I've ever reviewed is now ridiculously cheap on Amazon Prime Day

If you want to bag yourself one of the best Prime Day Apple deals going and transform your iPhone into the ultimate portable gaming companion in the process, than allow me to introduce you to the second-generation Backbone One, now just $69.99 on Amazon.

In our Backbone One review this year we lauded the controller for its fantastic lightweight design that can now accommodate cases and comes with USB-C passthrough. The controller is incredibly fun and easy to use and turns your iPhone into a glorified Nintendo Switch, replete with adjustable brackets to suit any size of device.

The Backbone One's not perfect, but it scored a valiant 4.5 stars in our review. It excels at pretty much any type of game thanks to its nifty Xbox stick design, D-pad, and triggers. There's even a white PlayStation version if that's more your style. A solid bit of kit at $99, the Backbone One is ridiculous value at $69.99.

BACKBONE One Mobile Gaming Controller | $99 $69.99 at Amazon The finest gaming controller I've ever used for iPhone, available in two colors and in both Lightning and USB-C configurations for iPhone 15 or indeed earlier.

The Backbone One is ideal if you want to game on your iPhone without the hassle of carrying a separate controller. It might be a little less intuitive than using a full-sized controller, but it's much more convenient. The Backbone One will offer natively support to almost any iPhone game you can think of including controller-supported Apple Arcade titles, and of course Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. There's even a dedicated Backbone One app for taking screenshots and recordings, and for managing all your controller-powered titles in one place.

This is honestly one of my favorite iPhone accessories ever and a huge steal this Prime Day.