I was tempted by a Samsung Galaxy Ring but didn't want to use Android, so I've decided to buy an Oura Ring Gen 3 with $70 off for Prime Day instead
If you like it then...
When Samsung revealed the Galaxy Ring last week I couldn't help but feel envious of Android users who now have access to a cool-looking smart ring. You see, I've wanted a smart ring for a while but the price always puts me off — that is until now as the Oura Ring Gen 3 (the best smart ring for iPhone) is available with $70 off for Prime Day.
These gorgeous smart rings can be yours for $282 but you've only got a few more hours to buy one as Prime Day draws to a close. Available in multiple finishes, including black, silver, gold, and rose gold, you'll find up to $95 off the Oura Ring Gen 3 depending on your taste.
The Oura Ring can track your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, daily steps, and even your sleep so it's perfect for anyone who wants a discrete way to track their vitals without owning an Apple Watch.
Put a ring on it
Oura Ring Horizon Gen 3 | $349 $282 at Amazon
The Horizon model removes the edges of the Heritage and gives a classic ring aesthetic that will look perfect with any outfit. This classy ring is $70 off for Prime Day in most colors and $95 off in Gold.
I've been interested in smart rings for a while now but yet to try one out. This Prime Day deal is seriously tempting, especially considering us iPhone users can't use the Samsung Galaxy Ring with iOS.
For Apple fans, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is the best smart ring around, so why not pick one up today and give the world of discrete and gorgeous health trackers a go.
